Ocean City' Holy Trinity Episcopal celebrates 50th anniversary of Rev. Eberly's ordination
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the parish of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City celebrated the 50th anniversary of the ordination of Rev. Douglass Eberly to the priesthood.

Father Doug has served the Episcopal Church throughout the United States including Texas, Nevada and California. Locally, Father Doug was the former priest of the Church of the Epiphany in Ventnor, and has served as an associate priest at Holy Trinity for many years.

Father Doug continues to serve his church even in retirement, and is a frequent traveler to the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. Her Majesty the Queen also made a surprise appearance. Congratulations Father Doug!

