Ocean City Green Fair Set for August 26

Ocean City will host a Green Fair under the covered loggia of the Ocean City Music Pier from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The community-wide event is designed to educate and encourage people of all ages to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Green Fairs allow participants to learn how small individual efforts can make a huge difference in their communities. The displays will allow attendees to learn about energy efficiency and incentives, participate in interactive activities, and receive promotional items. The Green Fair is sponsored by the City of Ocean City and the Ocean City Environmental Commission.

Exhibitors will include The Wetlands Institute, Clean Ocean Action, Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas, the New Jersey Clean Energy Program, Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority and others. Representatives of Ocean City will include the Green Team, Environmental Commission, Shade Tree Commission, Community Rating System (for flood insurance), Public Works and the Public Library.

The event is free to attend. The Music Pier is located on the Ocean City Boardwalk between Eighth and Ninth streets. For information on registering as an exhibitor, call 609-399-6111, ext. 9336 or email JJuliano@OCNJ.US.