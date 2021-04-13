Ocean City gets ready for another tourism season

The early forecast for the weekend looks sunny, and Ocean City is gearing up for another great season. Boardwalk and downtown shops, amusements and restaurants are open. Discounted beach tags are on sale at locations throughout town, and the streets are coming back to life.

Downtown and Boardwalk merchants are looking forward to outdoor table sales throughout the weekends of April 24-25 and May 1-2. Downtown merchants also will offer discounts and specials during a Virtual Spring Block Party (May 1-2).

The Mr. Mature America Pageant had been tentatively scheduled for this weekend, and it’s not too early to start preparing for the rescheduled date on Sept. 12, 2021. This event celebrates the achievements of men 55 years and older. The Ocean City Music Pier crowd is raucous and appreciative as the contestants ham it up on stage, competing in talent, poise and interview segments. If you have what it takes to be the world’s next “Mr. Mature” (or if you can talk somebody into it), you can get more information at events@ocnj.us.