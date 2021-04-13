Ocean City gets ready for another tourism season

The early forecast for the weekend looks sunny, and Ocean City is gearing up for another great season. Boardwalk and downtown shops, amusements and restaurants are open. Discounted beach tags are on sale at locations throughout town, and the streets are coming back to life.
Downtown and Boardwalk merchants are looking forward to outdoor table sales throughout the weekends of April 24-25 and May 1-2. Downtown merchants also will offer discounts and specials during a Virtual Spring Block Party (May 1-2).
The Mr. Mature America Pageant had been tentatively scheduled for this weekend, and it’s not too early to start preparing for the rescheduled date on Sept. 12, 2021. This event celebrates the achievements of men 55 years and older. The Ocean City Music Pier crowd is raucous and appreciative as the contestants ham it up on stage, competing in talent, poise and interview segments. If you have what it takes to be the world’s next “Mr. Mature” (or if you can talk somebody into it), you can get more information at events@ocnj.us.
In Ocean City’s own take on Groundhog Day, our crustacean mascot will seek his shadow on Martin Z. Mollusk Day (Saturday, May 8) to see if summer will come a week early. The fun begins at 11 a.m. on the beach at Ninth Street. This annual tradition includes a coloring contest for kids, entry forms and coloring pages that will be distributed at the Primary School and can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Ave.), the Ocean City Free Public Library (1735 Simpson Ave.) and the Ocean City Music Pier (Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace) on weekends.
The annual Sports Memorabilia Show returns to the Music Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24. Vendors can register by calling 609-399-6111 or online at ocnj.recdesk.com/Community/Program under “Events.”
The Modern Muscle Car Invasion storms the Boardwalk on May 8. Muscle Cars will be displayed on the boards noon to 5 p.m. from Fifth Street to 14th Street. For more information, see modernmusclecarinvasion.com.