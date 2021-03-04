Ocean City forms team to assist seniors with COVID registrations

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Community Services Department has put together a team of staff members and volunteers to help Ocean City residents who may have no or limited ability to complete the online registration or scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccinations.

All 65-and-overs and residents ages 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at risk are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The team will do its best to schedule appointments, but this program offers no guarantee of receiving a vaccination. Vaccine supplies remain limited.

The team has no special access to any vaccine program, but members are familiar with the online scheduling systems and willing to do the work and the waiting on behalf of Ocean City seniors trying to schedule appointments. The team started Monday and already has been successful in helping seniors secure appointments.

Margie Compagnola, 72, of West 17th Street in Ocean City, called the city with her information on Monday and received her first vaccination shot on Wednesday at the megasite in Atlantic City.

“It was so easy. I didn’t have to do anything,” said Compagnola, who also noted the ease and efficiency of the site at the Atlantic City Convention Center. “It was just a wonderful experience, and now I can go see my grandchildren.”