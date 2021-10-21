Ocean City Fishing Club hosts return of annual Surf Fishing Tournament

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Fishing Club’s 52nd annual Surf Fishing Tournament will take place on local beaches on Oct. 23 after a year’s layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last held in October 2019, the tournament resumes with more than 100 anglers expected to participate, according to Ed Parkinson, OCFC’s tournament chair.

“We’re looking to have between 15 to 20 clubs, each with teams of six members, participate this year,” he said. “It may not be as big as previous years, but there will be lots of enthusiasm after not having a tournament last year.”

Club teams, individuals and youths are encouraged to register before Thursday, Oct. 21, though late entries may sign up on tournament day from 5:30 to 6:45 a.m. at the Ocean City Public Library under the tent located at the corner of 17th Street and Haven Avenue. Parking is available in the library’s parking lot and the adjoining city lot between 17th and 16th streets.

Six-member teams can enter at a cost of $60, while individuals can pay $15. Registration costs should be made payable to Ocean City Fishing Club.