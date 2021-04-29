 Skip to main content
Ocean City Fine Arts League to present 'Weather' art show
OCEAN CITY — As April Showers bring May flowers, the Art on Asbury gallery will celebrate the sky with the "Weather” Art Show & Exhibition.

All of the show pieces will be for sale. The gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture — all made by professional local artisans.

As summer comes into bloom, artists will capture the beauty in the next show, in June, which will be themed “Gardens.”

The gallery is open seven days a week. Hours are always changing, so call for the most up-to-date hours.

For more information, call 609-814-0308, see oceancityfineartsleague.org or like the gallery on Facebook.

