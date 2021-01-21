 Skip to main content
Ocean City Fine Arts League to hold 'Tribute to an Artist' exhibit
OCEAN CITY — Inspirations from famous artists abound in the “Tribute to an Artist” Art Show & Exhibition planned at The Art on Asbury gallery.

Artwork will be on display and for sale during the month of February.

The gallery is now open seven days a week. Hours are always changing. Call for the most up-to-date times.

The gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture from local artisans.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org or the gallery's Facebook page.

