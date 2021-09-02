Ocean City Fine Arts League to hold 'Mixed Media' Art Show & Exhibition in September

OCEAN CITY — We’re mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery.

We’re now open 7 days a week! Our hours are always changing, so please call for the most up to date hours.

All of our Show pieces are for sale and the gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans.

And, artists, slow down and take some time to paint some poses for the “Still Life” show coming up in October.

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork and support your local art community.

