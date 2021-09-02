 Skip to main content
Ocean City Fine Arts League to hold 'Mixed Media' Art Show & Exhibition in September
OCEAN CITY — We’re mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery.

We’re now open 7 days a week! Our hours are always changing, so please call for the most up to date hours.

All of our Show pieces are for sale and the gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans.

And, artists, slow down and take some time to paint some poses for the “Still Life” show coming up in October.

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork and support your local art community.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit us at oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.

The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community. Comprised of local artists and art lovers, the “Art on Asbury” Gallery showcases watercolor, oil, acrylic, mixed media, photography, pottery, textiles, jewelry and sculptures- all made by local artists. The Gallery is located 711 Asbury Avenue in Ocean City and is open 7 days a week. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org. Or like us on Facebook.

