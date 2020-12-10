Ocean City Fine Arts League presents 'Le Petite' Art Show & Exhibition

OCEAN CITY — Art on Asbury showcases the perfect size artwork in the "Le Petite,” its December Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery.

The gallery is now open 7 days a week. Hours are always changing, so call for the most up-to-date hours.

All of the show pieces are for sale. The gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.