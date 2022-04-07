 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City Fine Arts League announces the "Signs of Spring" Art Show & Exhibition in April

OCEAN CITY – Look for the beautiful blossoms in the “Signs of Spring” art show and exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery during April.

We’re now open seven days a week. Our hours are always changing, so please call for the most up to date days and times. All of our show pieces are for sale and the gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture all made from professional local artisans.

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork and support your local art community.

Coming in May, artists will create artwork for the “Inspiration from My Travels” show.

For more information about the gallery, call 609-814-0308 or visit us at oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.

