Ocean City Fine Arts League announces the 'Anything Goes' Art Show & Exhibition Winners

OCEAN CITY — Millville artist Elizabeth Tasker won first prize in November’s “Anything Goes” themed art show and exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery.

Tasker submitted an oil painting titled “Early Morning.”

Second place honors was awarded to Rene Capri, of Cape May Court House, for her photograph “Carrots.”

Third place went to Sharon Egan, of Philadelphia and Ocean City, for her watercolor “Autumn Wind.”

Honorable mentions went to Michael Zambelli, of Ventnor, for his acrylic “Phoropter” and Rita Michalenko, of Mays Landing, for her pastel “Sunset At Oyster Creek.”

The Art on Asbury Gallery is open 7 days a week. It’s best to call ahead for the most up to date hours.

All of the show pieces are for sale and the gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture all made from professional local artisans.

The December exhibit is the small-themed “Le Petite” show. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork while supporting the local art community.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org and on Facebook.