Ocean City Fine Arts League announces Still Life Art Show & Exhibition winners
OCEAN CITY — Local artist Sharon Egan won first prize in the art show and exhibition at Art on Asbury Gallery, it was announced.

Egan, of Ocean City and Philadelphia, got top honors for her oil titled “Onion In Phoenix Bird Cup.”

Other winners are:

2nd place: Dawn Kohansky, of Millville, oil, “Vintage Creamer”

3rd place: Peg Dittmar, of Cape May Court House, oil, “Bartlett Pears in Season”

Honorable mention: Paula Pagliughi, of Vineland, acrylic, “Don’t Make Me Cry”

Honorable mention: Grace Zambelli, Ventnor, acrylic, “Gin Rummy”

The gallery is located 711 Asbury Ave. and now open seven days a week. Hours are always changing, so please call ahead. All of the gallery show pieces are for sale, along with watercolors, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, textiles, jewelry and sculpture all made from professional local artisans. Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork and support your local art community.

The November art show is themed “Anything Goes.” Artists are invited to submit their works.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.

The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community.

