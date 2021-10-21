Ocean City Education Foundation hosts fourth annual Red & White Night Social

OCEAN CITY—The Ocean City Education Foundation invites all alumni and friends of the Ocean City School District to attend its fourth annual Red & White Night Social at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
The fundraiser will include entertainment by Ocean City High School teacher and DJ Scott Rainear, a buffet, auction baskets, a raffle for $2,000, and “red” and “white” wine drink specials.
All proceeds from this event will help fund Ocean City School District health and wellness initiatives, including Outdoor Wellness Centers in all three schools, community senior scholarships, activity access grants to students in financial need as well as teacher mini grants.
“The Ocean City Education Foundation’s initiatives this year are aggressive,” said Jennifer Shirk, President of OCEF. “We are striving to increase our scholarships awarded, and we’ve added Activity Access grants which are new to this school year.”
The Activity Access grant is a grant that OCEF can award to a student who is unable to participate in a sport or other after-school activity due to cost barriers. “We would hate to see anyone miss out on so many opportunities available in our schools and want to ensure every student has equal access to any activity they’re interested in,” Shirk stated. A student or caregiver can apply directly, or a teacher or guidance counselor can apply on behalf of the student as well.
The Ocean City Education Foundation is an independent 501©(3) community service organization created to bridge the gap between public education and budget shortfalls. Our mission is to energize and engage the extended community to transform the lives of Ocean City Public School students through the support of quality education.
Heather James, secretary of OCEF said, “Our community of businesses have graciously given to us each year. We are very appreciative of all of our sponsors, and we think it is important that they are recognized for their support and donations. We proudly acknowledge our supporters by displaying large banners, social media shout outs, and on displays at the night of the event.”
Tickets to the event are $35 and can be purchased online at ocnjef.com.