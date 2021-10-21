Ocean City Education Foundation hosts fourth annual Red & White Night Social

OCEAN CITY—The Ocean City Education Foundation invites all alumni and friends of the Ocean City School District to attend its fourth annual Red & White Night Social at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

The fundraiser will include entertainment by Ocean City High School teacher and DJ Scott Rainear, a buffet, auction baskets, a raffle for $2,000, and “red” and “white” wine drink specials.

All proceeds from this event will help fund Ocean City School District health and wellness initiatives, including Outdoor Wellness Centers in all three schools, community senior scholarships, activity access grants to students in financial need as well as teacher mini grants.

“The Ocean City Education Foundation’s initiatives this year are aggressive,” said Jennifer Shirk, President of OCEF. “We are striving to increase our scholarships awarded, and we’ve added Activity Access grants which are new to this school year.”