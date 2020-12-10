Ocean City Education Foundation donates PPE lanyards to students, teachers

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Education Foundation purchased and donated more than 300 PPE lanyards for students and teachers this week at the Ocean City Primary School. The lanyards are red with white lettering, breakaway for safety purposes with "I 'heart' OCPS" written on them.

"Once the OCEF board heard of the need, we reached out to the school to see how we could help," said OCEF president, Jennifer Shirk. "In this unprecedented time, we are happy to make things a little easier for the students and teachers in any way we can."

The Primary School felt the lanyards would be beneficial for their students to help keep masks secure during their school day with less likelihood of them falling on the ground or getting lost.