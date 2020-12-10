 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City Education Foundation donates PPE lanyards to students, teachers
0 comments

Ocean City Education Foundation donates PPE lanyards to students, teachers

  • 0
OCEF Donates PPE Lanyards to Ocean City Primary School Students

OCEF Donates PPE Lanyards to Ocean City Primary School Students

 Nina Contento / Provided

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Education Foundation purchased and donated more than 300 PPE lanyards for students and teachers this week at the Ocean City Primary School. The lanyards are red with white lettering, breakaway for safety purposes with "I 'heart' OCPS" written on them.

"Once the OCEF board heard of the need, we reached out to the school to see how we could help," said OCEF president, Jennifer Shirk. "In this unprecedented time, we are happy to make things a little easier for the students and teachers in any way we can."

The Primary School felt the lanyards would be beneficial for their students to help keep masks secure during their school day with less likelihood of them falling on the ground or getting lost.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News