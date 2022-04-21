Ocean City Chamber of Commerce salute to working women April 27

OCEAN CITY — Kim Styer-Gallagher, owner of Coastal Marine Piling, Inc., will receive the 2022 Salute to Working Women Award and be honored at the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on April 27 at the Ocean City Yacht Club. The award recognizes women in business for their outstanding professional and personal achievements.

“We are so thrilled to honor Kim at our 2022 Salute to Working Women,” says Michele Gillian, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “She has a passion for serving her customers and Ocean City as a whole. Her enthusiasm is contagious and her resourcefulness is second to none. We are lucky to have her so involved in our community and she certainly is deserving of this honor.”

Styer-Gallagher and her husband, Harry Michael Styer, developed Coastal Marine Piling, Inc., specializing in bulkheads, piers, foundation piling and more. After her Michael's passing, Styer-Gallagher, without hesitation, continued to operate Coastal Marine Piling, Inc. Over the last few years, Coastal has evolved and expanded. The company now carries a State of New Jersey Women's Business Enterprise certification and can claim approximately 2,000 properties in Ocean City alone, as ones Coastal has been affiliated with. In 2021, Styer-Gallagher purchased the necessary equipment to re-launch Coastal’s water division. The company is now diversified, performing not only timber foundation piling but also helical piling, bulkheads, flood panels, boat lifts, floating docks and more.

Beyond work, Styer-Gallagher is the mother of three daughters and remains ever-present in their upbringing and scholastic focus, all the while encouraging her girls to swim. Swim booster was another passion for her. Always taking kids under her wing, she helped facilitate uniforms through tireless fundraising efforts and perseverance.

Styer-Gallagher now resides in Ocean City with her husband, Terence “T” Gallagher, a well-respected businessman himself. His knowledge and expertise surrounding the construction industry has further expanded Coastal’s success. Their blended family consists of eight children, Styer-Gallagher's three girls and Gallagher's two boys and three girls. The couple now operate Coastal Marine Piling, Inc. together, as it continues to build a legacy of excellence.

Dorothy F. McCrosson, Esquire, will be the keynote speaker. She is the managing partner of McCrosson & Stanton, P.C. and Solicitor for the City of Ocean City. She is president of the Cape May County Bar Foundation and a member of the District I Ethics Committee. McCrosson is a graduate of Boston College and Villanova University School of Law.

The luncheon will honor all working women at home or in the workforce at noon at the Ocean City Yacht Club. The luncheon is open to the public and is $30 per person. For more information, to make a reservation or to place a ad in the program book, contact the Chamber office at 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com.