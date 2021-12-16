Ocean City Board of Realtors raises funds for Ocean City Historical Museum

The Ocean City Board of Realtors was able to continue the popular Bubble Mania event this past September. Due to the cancellation of the Ocean City Air Festival at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, the Bubble Mania event was transformed into a virtual fund raiser.

Unable to host a day of family activities that raises funds for the Ocean City Historical Museum, members of the Bubble Mania Committee of the Ocean City Board of Realtors were able to sell “bubbles” on the marketing banner. Brokers and Realtors each paid to sponsor a bubble to advertise the event.

The virtual event was able to raise $2,040 to donate to the Ocean City Historical Museum. A check was presented on Dec. 1 to board members of the Museum — Kenneth Cooper and Babs Stefano. Also present at the check presentation was Joseph Orazi, chairperson of the Bubble Mania event, and committee members Cynda Hollenbaugh and Maria Marinelli.

The vision of the Ocean City Historical Museum, Inc. is to be an inviting, informative and innovative community resource that is recognized and respected as the place for exploring and celebrating the rich history and heritage of Ocean City.

Its mission is to delight, inspire and educate the public about the story of Ocean City and to collect, preserve and promote items relevant to its heritage, traditions and memories.