Ocean City Board of Realtors kicks off Food Is Love drive

The Ocean City Board of Realtors is pleased to announce it is kicking off its 2022 Community Service Projects with the Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more. Donations will be collected now through Feb. 28 and will be used to “Share Some Love” during this Valentine month.

The Food Is Love, Share Some Love winter food drive will collect nonperishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as ShopRite and Acme gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families.

Please consider dropping off donations at the following real estate offices:

Ocean City Board of REALTORS, 405 22nd Street

Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th Street and 901 Simpson Ave.

RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.

Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach

Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Rd. and 3201 Central Ave.

Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 East 9th Street