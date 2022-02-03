Ocean City Board of Realtors kicks off Food Is Love drive

The Ocean City Board of Realtors is pleased to announce it is kicking off its 2022 Community Service Projects with the Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more. Donations will be collected now through Feb. 28 and will be used to “Share Some Love” during this Valentine month.
The Food Is Love, Share Some Love winter food drive will collect nonperishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as ShopRite and Acme gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families.
Please consider dropping off donations at the following real estate offices:
Ocean City Board of REALTORS, 405 22nd Street
Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th Street and 901 Simpson Ave.
RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.
Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach
Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Rd. and 3201 Central Ave.
Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 East 9th Street
Here is a brief list of some of the items that the Food Cupboard has identified as in need of:
Microwaveable Items: Hormel meals, rice and cup of soup
Canned meats (tuna, corn beef hash, Spam, Dinty Moore stew, etc)
Cereal and individual packets of dry milk
Jelly, Peanut Butter, Juice, Jello/pudding mix, Crackers, Rice
Liquid laundry detergent – small and medium size, Dish detergent, small and medium size
Paper towels, Toilet Paper, Tissues, Feminine Hygiene Products
Shampoo, body wash, body lotion, soap, disposable razors, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes
Shop Rite or ACME gift cards
“We encourage our Realtor family, friends and neighbors to donate items for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard that will ‘Share Some Love’ this winter for families in need. We thank everyone who has donated in the past and hope that you can help again,” said Gloria Votta, chair Community Services Committee, Ocean City Board of Realtors.