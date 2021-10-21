Ocean City Board of Realtors announces coat and blanket drive

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Realtors is pleased to announce its fall community service project, a drive to collect coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items. Donations will be collected through Nov. 24, and will be used to give the gift of warmth for winter to the local community via the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet.

The Warmth for the Winter Drive will collect gently used or new items. Of urgent need this winter are coats, jackets, men’s gloves, blankets and sheets.

You are invited to clean out your closets at home and help others in the process. Would you be willing to sort through your unwanted clothing and set aside items that still have some use? The Ecumenical Clothes Closet will find a new home for them.

Donations can be dropped off at the office of the Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We ask that all donations are placed into a plastic bag, and plastic bags will be provided as needed.