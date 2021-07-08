 Skip to main content
Ocean City bicycle auction set for July 14
The City of Ocean City will hold its annual Bicycle Auction 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 14 at the Shelter Road Recycling Center at 1 Shelter Road (off Tennessee Avenue, which intersects Bay Avenue near 23rd Street).

The Ocean City Police Department lets anybody bid on used bicycles that have been deemed by police to be abandoned or unclaimed. Approximately 115 bicycles and other surplus items will be for sale.

In a typical auction, successful bids range from $1 to $350 — the event provides a great opportunity to purchase bikes at low cost.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m., and a driver’s license, passport or valid ID is required to register.

All items are sold “as is/where is” with no warranties implied or offered. Accepted forms of payment are bank checks with ID, local checks and cash. No credit cards will be accepted. Rain date is Thursday, July 15.

For further auction information, call 609-525-9356 Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. for 4:30 p.m.

