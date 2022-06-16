 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City Beach Patrol Tryout Set for June 18

  • 0

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will hold a tryout for new lifeguards on June 18. In the event of inclement weather, the tryout will be pushed to June 19.

The competitive test will include a 500-meter ocean swim, a 500-meter ocean paddleboard, a one-half-mile beach run, a 500-meter erg and a surf dash. All candidates also must complete an interview.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by Aug. 1 and complete a physical examination before the tryout.

For further information on how to apply and to sign up for updates: ocnj.us/OCBP/ocbptest.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News