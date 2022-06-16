Ocean City Beach Patrol Tryout Set for June 18

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will hold a tryout for new lifeguards on June 18. In the event of inclement weather, the tryout will be pushed to June 19.

The competitive test will include a 500-meter ocean swim, a 500-meter ocean paddleboard, a one-half-mile beach run, a 500-meter erg and a surf dash. All candidates also must complete an interview.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by Aug. 1 and complete a physical examination before the tryout.

For further information on how to apply and to sign up for updates: ocnj.us/OCBP/ocbptest.