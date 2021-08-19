Ocean City Atrs Center's 58th annual Boardwalk Art Show

“Side Turtle” by David DelBiondo (photograph on metal)

“The Big Kahuna” by Tina Sacco (mixed media)

“Hibbs House Sunrise” by Keith Mountford (watercolor)

As always, Ocean City Arts Center makes a concerted effort to expand the opportunities for outstanding artists’ work to be seen, exhibited and collected. For this year’s show, our judge were: Patti Speed, artist Lindsay Wray, photographer; Rita Michalenki, artist; Marian Talese, artist and OCAC Board Member; Tim Faherty, artist and OCAC Board Member; and, Jack Devine, President of the OCAC Board of Trustees.

Selection was especially difficult too because of the nature of art in our world today. Media, methods and conceptualizations of art encompass a wider range than ever. No more are we limited to the usual methods for now all is possible with the proper resources and of course, the courage to take a stand. More than 70 artists participated, representing a wide variety of mediums.