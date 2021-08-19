Ocean City Atrs Center's 58th annual Boardwalk Art Show

OCEAN CITY—Ocean City Arts Center is pleased to announce the awards for the Ocean City Arts Center’s 58th Annual Boardwalk Arts Show, which was held on Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Ocean City Arts Center Purchase Awards
“Atlantic City Girl” by Andee Axe (acrylic)
“Invisible Prodigy” by Thomas Ralston (acrylic)
Arlene Fisher Best of Show
“Lowes on Market Street” by Heather Lynn Gibson (oil on linen)
Best of Show – Jewelry
Michele Cole
Aubrey W. Dutton Memorial Award
“Cresting Wave” by Jeffrey Walmsley (photograph)
2nd Place
“Vista” by Kevin Liang (oil on masonite)
3rd Place
“Escama Arcoiris” by Luisa Velasquez & Colin Maher (mixed media)
3 Honorable Mentions
“Side Turtle” by David DelBiondo (photograph on metal)
“The Big Kahuna” by Tina Sacco (mixed media)
“Hibbs House Sunrise” by Keith Mountford (watercolor)
As always, Ocean City Arts Center makes a concerted effort to expand the opportunities for outstanding artists’ work to be seen, exhibited and collected. For this year’s show, our judge were: Patti Speed, artist Lindsay Wray, photographer; Rita Michalenki, artist; Marian Talese, artist and OCAC Board Member; Tim Faherty, artist and OCAC Board Member; and, Jack Devine, President of the OCAC Board of Trustees.
Selection was especially difficult too because of the nature of art in our world today. Media, methods and conceptualizations of art encompass a wider range than ever. No more are we limited to the usual methods for now all is possible with the proper resources and of course, the courage to take a stand. More than 70 artists participated, representing a wide variety of mediums.
In our continuing tradition of supporting talented artists, currently in the OCAC Gallery is “Death or Liberty”, a solo exhibition of paintings by Sydnei SmithJordan. The artist’s reception is Friday, August 13 from 7-8:30pm. The exhibit runs through August 28. OCAC Gallery is located at 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ.
For further information on the 58th Annual Boardwalk Art Show or “Death or Liberty” exhibit, call 609-399-7628 or visit oceancityartscenter.org.