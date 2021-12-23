Ocean City Arts Center's January exhibit of works by Tim Faherty

The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center kicks off the new year with a solo show featuring work of painter Tim Faherty. The show, titled “Tidelands,” a name that sums up Faherty’s fascination with the southern New Jersey shore, opens Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 29.
A Meet the Artist reception will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Gallery is located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City.
When you look at Faherty’s work, it’s easy to see why he calls himself “a painter in love with the coast.” Across his canvases, dawns flooded with color break over endless marshes, lifeguard boats crash through the surf and bridges curve gracefully over the bay.
“This is such a special area, where the edge of the continent rolls into the sea. It’s not just a place, it’s an experience,” he said. He points to the number of local people who make their encounters with nature part of their everyday life, whether that means fishing, surfing, sailing, kayaking or chasing beautiful sunsets.
In oils, acrylics and pastels, Faherty’s paintings try to capture these moments of intersection: people with nature, land with sea, ocean with sky. Faherty often tries to capture movement in his work, especially the power of the sea.
“In a way, it’s like the act of painting itself,” Faherty said. “These paintings reflect my own interaction with the ocean, the saltmarshes, as well as with the canvas and the colors on my palette. It’s a give-and-take conversation, one that’s not complete until the viewer interacts with the painting.”
The paintings in “Tidelands” also seek beauty where it might not be apparent, in commonplace things such as a weathered door, a water tower or the wetlands themselves, often overlooked by vacationers rushing to the beach.
Even in broken shells. Faherty’s shell paintings, with names like “The Beauty of the Broken,” may be a commentary on all of us, with our perfect imperfections. They also touch on a theme that underlies many of the beautiful landscapes and seascapes in this show — the fragility of everything we love about the shore.
The show also includes a few woodcut/watercolor monoprints, and some “reconstructed” works, in which images are cut up and reassembled, a way of presenting multiple viewpoints at the same time.
This show at the Ocean City Arts Center is the remedy for anyone who’s missing summer this time of year. Working in oil, acrylic and pastel, Faherty tries to convey the life and light of this uniquely beautiful area.
“We are the only animals who communicate by creating images. Interpreting the world through art may be the most human thing we can do,” Faherty said.
For most of his career, Faherty was a journalist and graphic artist. His columns, graphics and illustrations for The Press of Atlantic City won many awards. His comic strip “Just Add Walter” was nationally syndicated by King Features. He is a summa cum laude graduate of Trenton State College, where he majored in English and minored in journalism and art.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Arts Center is closed on Sunday. For further information, call 609-399-7628.
This program is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.