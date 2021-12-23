Ocean City Arts Center's January exhibit of works by Tim Faherty

“In a way, it’s like the act of painting itself,” Faherty said. “These paintings reflect my own interaction with the ocean, the saltmarshes, as well as with the canvas and the colors on my palette. It’s a give-and-take conversation, one that’s not complete until the viewer interacts with the painting.”

The paintings in “Tidelands” also seek beauty where it might not be apparent, in commonplace things such as a weathered door, a water tower or the wetlands themselves, often overlooked by vacationers rushing to the beach.

Even in broken shells. Faherty’s shell paintings, with names like “The Beauty of the Broken,” may be a commentary on all of us, with our perfect imperfections. They also touch on a theme that underlies many of the beautiful landscapes and seascapes in this show — the fragility of everything we love about the shore.

The show also includes a few woodcut/watercolor monoprints, and some “reconstructed” works, in which images are cut up and reassembled, a way of presenting multiple viewpoints at the same time.