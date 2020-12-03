Ocean City Arts Center Pottery and Mosaic Students Exhibit in December

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center will host its annual Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher exhibit Dec. 1 through 18.
The show will feature hundreds of pottery and mosaic pieces created by 21 of the Arts Center’s students and teachers. Many of these participants have created art for several decades. There will be no formal reception because of restrictions due to COVID 19. The Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to see the show. The artwork is for sale and begins at $5. Pottery and mosaics make great, affordable one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.
The participating teachers are Joe DiMatteo, Linda Higbee, Michele Pasciullo and Collette Smith. Students are Paula Boileau, Anne Cancelmo, Veronica Dull, Whitney Hanna, Jeri Hansen, Bonnie Kennedy, Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, Gloria Scarella Mahoney, Vivian Maucher, Mary O’Donnell, Joanne Price, Rich Prince, Maggie Salmon, Maura McConnell-Sands, Kathy Schoonover, Pat Shegda and MaryBeth Spiegel.
For further information, call 609-399-7628. The Ocean City Arts Center is on the second floor of the Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. Check out the Ocean City Arts Center Facebook and Instagram pages for photos of art.
