Ocean City Arts Center Pottery and Mosaic Students Exhibit in December

The show will feature hundreds of pottery and mosaic pieces created by 21 of the Arts Center’s students and teachers. Many of these participants have created art for several decades. There will be no formal reception because of restrictions due to COVID 19. The Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to see the show. The artwork is for sale and begins at $5. Pottery and mosaics make great, affordable one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.