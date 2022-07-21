Ocean City Arts Center - August Gallery Exhibit

OCEAN CITY — “Watercolor Paintings by Kathy Anne English” art show runs Aug. 1 to 30 at The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center.

A “Meet the Artists” reception will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Kathy Anne English’s exhibit will include a compilation of her various original artworks, including wildlife, portraiture and interpretative pieces from the past couple years. Followers of her work will note English’s common style and technique, though her main focus and category tends to shift every five to 10 years. Much of her work represents a specific aspect of her life, from lighthouses to barns and farms, her grandchildren to “Sentimental Stills”, anemones to mountains, the Jersey Devil to her whimsical “Animal Castles” series.

A self-taught watercolor artist, English began her career over 40 years ago. In 1987 she started a business, Custom Artwork, offering custom framing, private art classes, school programs, merchandising imagery, illustration, commission work for national organizations, produced hundreds of original artworks for gallery exhibits and personal collections and mentored aspiring artists longing to build their art careers. English’s quest to capture intricate detail in her artwork is based on early life experiences. Starting around age 4, she began providing accurate descriptions of daily sightings to her blind father, at the request and encouragement of his parents. There were many adventures, observations and verbal, with visual explanations, for all that she saw. This ultimately led to an appreciation for every color, contour, texture, contrast and line.

Growing up in South Jersey, English has artistically chronicled the areas historical structures, fishing vessels, flora and fauna, landscapes and portraits of all types. She has earned the recognition and awards from countless municipalities throughout the tri-state area and beyond, exhibited in countless galleries, including The Noyes Museum, as a Signature Artist and Summer Camp Art Instructor. Through Young Audiences of NJ and PA and The Arts Horizons Foundation, she has been awarded dozens of school grants for Artist-in-Residency programs, inspiring artists in all grade levels. English has also made a tremendous impact through special programs such as AtlantiCare’s Healing Arts Program and the Philadelphia Women’s Board of the American Cancer Society, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for patient service and advocacy.

Global travel and scuba diving experiences influenced her expanded subject matter to include marine life and vacation venues. Marine species were brought to life for all to enjoy, lending to decades of affiliation with organizations such as the American Academy of Underwater Sciences, Rutgers University, Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, NJ Artificial Reef Association and the NJ Fish Game and Wildlife Federation.

The gallery, located on the second floor at 1735 Simpson Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.