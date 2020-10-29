Ocean City announces Winterfest Gift and Craft Market

OCEAN CITY — The city has set its inaugural Winterfest event for noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 on the Ocean City High School field at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk.

Winterfest will be a high-end holiday shopping spectacular where guests can safely enjoy the magic of the season at an outdoor holiday market. Winterfest will feature your favorite local businesses and restaurants along with many local crafters. Jump start all your holiday gift giving needs.

“Ocean City, NJ shines year round. During the holidays, the island takes on a whole new light. We have a beautifully decorated Downtown and Boardwalk and there is a wintery sense of excitement everywhere you look. 2020 has been a difficult year and we wanted to bring something new to Ocean City to help get people in the holiday spirit and promote shopping local. Winterfest will provide a safe, outdoor environment with a festive atmosphere, all while supporting the local businesses,” said Michele Gillian, executive director of Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Favorite holiday characters will stroll the market to add to the festivities.

For information, contact the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce at 800-BeachNJ or see OceanCityVacation.com.