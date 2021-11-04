 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City 2021 Halloween House Decorating Contest results
0 comments

Ocean City 2021 Halloween House Decorating Contest results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ocean City’s second annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 42 entries, with judging taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28. A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes and businesses that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received gift cards to Ocean City’s downtown shopping district and Ocean City gift bags.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News