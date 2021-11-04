Ocean City 2021 Halloween House Decorating Contest results

Ocean City’s second annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 42 entries, with judging taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28. A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes and businesses that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received gift cards to Ocean City’s downtown shopping district and Ocean City gift bags.
