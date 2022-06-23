OC Fine Arts League announces winners in June 'Flowers' Art Show & Exhibition

Ocean City — Northfield artist wins the “Flowers” Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery in May.

The first-place winner was Bonnie Rand, of Northfield, for her mixed media artwork, “Remembrance.”

Second-place winner was Mary Ann Kline, of Egg Harbor Township, for “Still Life with Lemon” (oil).

Third-place winner was Chuck Law, of Linwood, for “Ready to Fly” (pastel).

Honorable mentions went to Linda Crane, of Cape May Court House, for “The Tulip Farm” (pastel) and Cathy Rodricks, of Egg Harbor Township, for “Orchid Fantasy” (watercolor).

The gallery is now open seven days a week. Hours are always changing, so call for the most up-to-date hours.

All show pieces are for sale and the gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans.

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind original artwork and support your local art community.

The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community.

The Gallery is located 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit us at oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.