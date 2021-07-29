O.C. Theatre Company's Children's Series wraps up

The 2021 Children’s Series presented by the Ocean City Theatre Company comes to a close on Tuesday, Aug. 3 with the family musical “Alexander Who’s Not, Not Not Going to Move.”

Based on Judith Viorst’s book “Alexander, Who’s Not (Do You Year Me? I Mean It!) Going to Move,” Alexander has just received some really bad news from his parents. His dad has taken a job in a city a thousand miles away, which means that he and his mom and his dad and his bossy older brothers, Nick and Anthony, are going to have to move to a whole new city. And even though his mom says, “Wait, you’ll like it,” Alexander already knows that he’ll hate it.

Commissioned and premiered by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. For tickets call 609-399-6111 or visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.

The Ocean City Theatre Company is proud to announce that funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Division of Culture & Heritage.