O.C.'s Ark Preschool holds open house

The Ark Preschool will host an open house for students and an orientation for parents from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Prospective parents are welcome to join the meeting. The preschool is located in the Ocean City Tabernacle and features a beautifully equipped classroom inside of Noah’s Ark, which is visible from outside of the building.

This year, the preschool is excited to launch a new Monarch butterfly habitat! This pilot project is made possible by a grant from the Environmental Commission. Students will have the opportunity to participate in the care of the garden as well as watch the development of the Monarchs.

The Ark Preschool provides developmentally appropriate activities designed to stimulate learning and school readiness skills in young children. The program utilizes dramatic play, sensory tables, fine motor play, a building and block center, a writing and art area, and a home making center to create a fun filled educational environment. Weekly Bible stories, Bible verses, and prayer are an integral part of the program. Music and movement are a favorite part of the day! The center provides healthy snacks and children bring a packed lunch.

The Ark preschool operates September through May, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Extended play hours are offered during the winter months. Enrollment is available on the Ocean City Tabernacle website. Visit octabernacle.org/programs/ark-preschool/ to register today!