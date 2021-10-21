 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O.C. hosts Welcome Night on Oct. 27
0 comments

O.C. hosts Welcome Night on Oct. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_1427.jpg
Shawnda Lindsay, provided

OCEAN CITY — The Regional Chamber of Commerce is continuing its proud tradition of hosting Welcome Night. This year, the event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ocean City Civic Center located on 6th Street by the Boardwalk. Admission is free and all area residents are encouraged to attend. Fabulous door prizes provided by local businesses will be given out throughout the evening.

The Chamber hosts the annual event to introduce new and current residents to community, civic and social organizations, community leaders and city officials, as well as local businesses including restaurants, financial and insurance services, retail stores and medical offices.

Display tables are only $25 for non-profits, local organizations and OC Chamber members, or $100 for nonmembers. Anyone who wishes to participate should contact the Chamber at 609-399-1412 or info@oceancitychamber.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News