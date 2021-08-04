Nominations open for Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s 2021 Beautification Awards

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission is now accepting nominations for their 34th Annual Beautification Awards.

Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching exterior will be considered for this yearly honor.

Properties can be nominated by residents and visitors alike – or by property owners themselves. Winners will receive custom-designed plaques and gift certificates to Sea Grove Nursery in Ocean View. Awards will be presented to winner on Sunday, Sept. 19, at noon during Fall Family Festival on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard.

To nominate a property, a completed application form must be submitted to the Environmental Commission by Sep. 9. Application forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd.; in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd.; or online at seaislecitynj.us (on the “Environment Commission” page).

For more information about the Beautification Awards, please phone event organizer Dudley McGintey at 609-263-3537.