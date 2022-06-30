Night in Venice weekend adds Motown concert and dancing 'Stars'

Ocean City announced a new concert Friday to add to the festivities on Night in Venice weekend July 22 to 24.

Motown with a Twist will bring a night of the Motor City’s most famous hits to the Music Pier on July 22, and the show will feature “Dancing with the Stars” professionals Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya performing with finalists from the show, as well as vocals by finalists from “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” This family-friendly night features songs from Diana Ross & the Supremes, Smokey Robinson, the Jackson 5 and everything in between.

Tickets for the show ($30 and $25) go on sale Friday. Visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, call 609-399-6111 or stop by the Music Pier Box Office, the City Hall Welcome Center or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.

Motsepe is a South African dancer and the first Black professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars.” He has danced on the show with Lolo Jones, Chaka Khan, Charo, Evanna Lynch and Anne Heche, among others. Trebunskaya is a Russian-born American professional ballroom and Latin dancer who has performed with Jerry Rice, Evan Lysacek, Kurt Warner, Sugar Ray Leonard, Carson Kressley and Gary Busey, among others.

Motsepe and Trebunskaya will return July 23 to join the Night in Venice boat parade as special guests.

Another guest will be Jackie Evancho, who will be performing with the Ocean City Pops in a special concert 7:30 p.m. July 24 at the Music Pier. Since she first dazzled television audiences at the age of 10 as a runner-up on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Evancho has released a string of platinum and gold albums with sales of over 3 million. She was a hit in a previous show with the Ocean City Pops on Night in Venice weekend and wanted to participate in the parade again. Tickets for her show are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111.

The Night in Venice boat parade and decorated bayfront home contest is a highlight of the summer in Ocean City.

Thousands of spectators line the bayfront, and thousands more attend private parties at homes along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.

Recently retired Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright and his wife, Patty, will be grand marshals for the parade.

Entries for boats and homes are currently being accepted at ocnj.us/niv or by calling 609-399-6111. Acme is a presenting sponsor.