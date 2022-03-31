Night in Venice to Celebrate 67th Anniversary on July 23

Night in Venice will return to Ocean City for the 67th time at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022. Registration is now open to all boat and bayfront home owners who want to participate in this year’s celebration.

The optional theme will be “Mummers: Struttin’ on the Bay,” a tribute to the colorful costumes, themed entries and distinctive string bands that define Philadelphia’s annual New Year’s Day parade and Ocean City’s Tuesday nights on the Boardwalk. Once again, a fireworks display will light up the bay and cap off the festivities on July 23.

The boat parade and decorated bayfront home contest provide a chance to be part of the highlight of the summer season in Ocean City. Thousands of spectators line the bayfront, and thousands more attend private parties at homes along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.

Entries for boats and homes are currently being accepted at ocnj.us/niv or by calling 609-399-6111.

Plans are still taking shape for this year’s event, but one special guest will be Jackie Evancho, who will be performing with the Ocean City Pops in a special concert 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Since she first dazzled television audiences at the age of 10 as a runner-up on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Evancho has released a string of platinum and gold albums with sales of over 3 million. She was a hit in a previous show with the Ocean City Pops on Night in Venice Weekend and wanted to participate in the parade again. Tickets for her show are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111.

Free shuttle transportation will be available and free grandstands will be set up at street ends along the route. A special viewing area with entertainment, food vendors and kids’ activities will be set up at the Bayside Center (details on how to purchase tickets will be available soon). For more information on participating in the event or attending, visit ocnj.us/NIV or call 609-399-6111.

April events

April 1-3 – Girls Weekend: A fashion show kicks off the event on Friday evening. Shopping and dining specials, accommodations packages, wellness classes and more highlight downtown Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 14th Street. Fashion show tickets are on sale now.

April 2 – OC CON Superhero 1-Mile Run and Kids’ Superhero Obstacle Dash: 9 a.m. start at Carey Stadium. For more information and registration, visit ocnj.us/race-events.

April 2-3 – OC CON Comic Book & Memorabilia Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Music Pier. Visit ocnjcon.com for information on artists, vendors and other event highlights.

April 9 – Doo Dah Parade: Welcome spring with this comedy parade, complete with more than 300 basset hounds. Parade starts at noon on Asbury Avenue at Sixth Street. The route travels Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns up to the Boardwalk and finishes at Sixth Street. Dietz & Watson is the event sponsor.

April 9 – The Great Egg Hunt: The traditional event returns to the boardwalk again this year. Participating merchants will invite children up to age 7 to visit stores with their families to collect eggs filled with treats and surprises. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Flyers will direct families to participating stores. Rain date is April 10.

April 16 – The Great Egg Hunt: The second of two Great Egg Hunts will take place on the boardwalk. Participating merchants will invite children up to age 7 to visit stores with their families to collect eggs filled with treats and surprises. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Flyers will direct families to participating stores. Rain date is April 17.

April 17 – Easter Sunrise Service: A traditional non-denominational service by the sea. All are welcome. 6:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.

April 17 – Dueling Pianos Show: The Philly Keys will be performing their hit dueling pianos show starting at noon in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. Free fun for the entire family. The Philly Keys will take a break for our annual Easter Fashion Stroll.

April 17 – Easter Fashion Stroll: Come dressed in your Easter’s best for our Fashion Stroll and meet the Easter Bunny at the Ocean City Music Pier. Judging begins at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for Best Dressed Children, Teen, Adults and Family.

April 30 – Sports Memorabilia Show: Former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner will be part of the show at the Ocean City Music Pier. They will greet fans and lead Q&A sessions. Vendors with merchandise and items representing a variety of sports and teams will be for sale at the show. Check back for more detail on how to purchase tickets for meet-and-greets. Vendors interested in participating in the event, can email events@ocnj.us or visit www.ocnj.us/sportsshow for more information.