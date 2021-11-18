New Jersey American Water Invests $900,000 in Ocean City Infrastructure

CAMDEN – New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 3,300 feet of aging water main in Ocean City. The project also includes replacing six fire hydrants and 80 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1910s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

East 10th Street from Palen Avenue to Haven Avenue

Haven Avenue from Ninth Street to 11th Street

This $900,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. will begin work this week and expects to be completed within approximately two months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022.