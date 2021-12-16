New crosswalk protects Ocean City Intermediate School Students

Installation of a new crosswalk at 20th Street and Bay Avenue near the Ocean City Intermediate School is now complete. The crosswalk includes vinyl reflective striping and flashing lights on the road shoulders. The lights are timed to operate when students are going to school and coming home. They also can be user-activated at all other times.

Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman worked with Cape May County on the plan to make the crossing on the busy county road safer.

“I’d like to thank the county for their continued partnership in making improvements throughout town that benefit all of our citizens,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said. “I look forward to continuing our ongoing program to improve all roads in town and make them safer for our residents and guests.”