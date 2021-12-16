 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New crosswalk protects Ocean City Intermediate School Students
0 comments

New crosswalk protects Ocean City Intermediate School Students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Installation of a new crosswalk at 20th Street and Bay Avenue near the Ocean City Intermediate School is now complete. The crosswalk includes vinyl reflective striping and flashing lights on the road shoulders. The lights are timed to operate when students are going to school and coming home. They also can be user-activated at all other times.

Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman worked with Cape May County on the plan to make the crossing on the busy county road safer.

“I’d like to thank the county for their continued partnership in making improvements throughout town that benefit all of our citizens,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said. “I look forward to continuing our ongoing program to improve all roads in town and make them safer for our residents and guests.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News