Michael Foglio joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice Fox & Roach, Realtors
Michael Foglio joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice Fox & Roach, Realtors

BHHS Fox & Roach welcomes Michael Foglio to the Ocean City 9th Street Office.

 BHHS Fox & Roach / Provided

OCEAN CITY — Steve Booth, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Ocean City 9th Street Office, welcomes Michael Foglio as a sales associate.

“Growing up in Ocean City, I have strong knowledge of the Cape May and Atlantic County real estate market. I pride myself on community involvement, helping people find their dream home, and introducing our clients to the best local restaurants, activities, and entertainment so they immediately feel right at home,” says Foglio.

He resides in Ocean City with his wife Lauren and their two sons. Foglio serves Cape May and Atlantic counties and he can be contacted at 609-369-0416 or by emailing michael.foglio@foxroach.com.

For more information, visit FoxRoach.com.

