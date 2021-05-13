Martin Z. Mollusk sees his shadow — summer to come early to Ocean City

For the 48th consecutive year, Martin Z. Mollusk saw his shadow on the day that bears his name — assuring that once again summer will come a week early to Ocean City.

Martin Z. Mollusk Day is Ocean City’s version of Groundhog Day in which the city’s hermit crab mascot is called upon to predict the arrival the city’s favorite season. Being no fans of winter, Martin’s handlers sometimes provide a little artificial light to help Martin make the right call. Despite a cool and overcast sky on Saturday morning, a light shone from above in the nick of time to help preserve Martin’s perfect record.