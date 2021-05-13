 Skip to main content
Martin Z. Mollusk sees his shadow — summer to come early to Ocean City
Martin Z. Mollusk sees his shadow — summer to come early to Ocean City

051321_goc_mollusk IMG_5109

Coloring Contest Age-Group 4-5 winner Natalie Gifford, Little Miss Ocean City Antonella DiAntonio, Junior Miss Ocean City Natalie Argento, Coloring Contest Age-Group 6-7 winner Alexis Martinez, Miss Ocean City Mary Grace Jamison, Coloring Contest Age-Group 8-9 winner Addison Bechtold, emcee Angie Cocuzza, and Mr. Mature America Jack Merritt celebrate Martin Z. Mollusk's amazing feat along with the life-sized Martin and Mollie Mollusk mascots.

 PROVIDED / Doug Bergen

For the 48th consecutive year, Martin Z. Mollusk saw his shadow on the day that bears his name — assuring that once again summer will come a week early to Ocean City.

Martin Z. Mollusk Day is Ocean City’s version of Groundhog Day in which the city’s hermit crab mascot is called upon to predict the arrival the city’s favorite season. Being no fans of winter, Martin’s handlers sometimes provide a little artificial light to help Martin make the right call. Despite a cool and overcast sky on Saturday morning, a light shone from above in the nick of time to help preserve Martin’s perfect record. 

The ceremony was emceed by Ocean City Theatre Company alumna Angie Cocuzza and included the announcement of the winners of the Martin Z. Mollusk Coloring Contest.

Winners were as follows:

• Natalie Gifford, 4, Ocean City

• Alexis Martinez, 7, Ocean City

• Addison Bechtold, 8, Ocean City

The winners received a gift bag courtesy of Ocean City merchants.

