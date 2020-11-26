 Skip to main content
Mario's Pizzeria & Restaurant under new ownership in Ocean City
Owners Mary and Jonathan Baltz and Michael Sannuti cut the ribbon at the ribbon cutting ceremony along with Mayor Jay Gillian, Councilman Bob Barr, Chamber 2nd Vice President Cricket Frank, Executive Director Michele Gillian and Councilman Pete Madden.

 Shawnda Lindsay / provided

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new owners of Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant.

Mary and Jonathan Baltz, along with Mary’s father, Michael Sannuti, purchased Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant from Ernesto and Joe Cannuscio. Mary has worked at Mario’s for the past 15 years and brings a wealth of experience and ideas to the restaurant. They will continue to carry the traditional menu along with new, delicious additions.

For more information about Mario’s, 1510 Bay Ave., see facebook.com/MariosOceanCity or call (609) 398-0490.

