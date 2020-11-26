Mario's Pizzeria & Restaurant under new ownership in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new owners of Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant.

Mary and Jonathan Baltz, along with Mary’s father, Michael Sannuti, purchased Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant from Ernesto and Joe Cannuscio. Mary has worked at Mario’s for the past 15 years and brings a wealth of experience and ideas to the restaurant. They will continue to carry the traditional menu along with new, delicious additions.