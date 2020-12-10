Margate artist wins 'Anything Goes' Art on Asbury themed show

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League announced the winners of the “Anything Goes” themed show and exhibition.
• First place: Janet Gabriel, Margate, "Old Time Marina," pastel
• Second place: Sharon Egan, Ocean City, "Waiting For Healing," oil
• Third place: Cindy Christman, "Rock Tide," watercolor
• Honorable mentions: Jill Snyder, Margate, "Squidella," mosaic; and Lindsay Wray, Galloway Township, "Shallows," photo
The gallery is open seven days a week.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.
