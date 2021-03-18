Linwood artist wins Art on Asbury gallery 'Windows & Doors' themed show

The Ocean City Fine Arts League has announced the winners of the Art on Asbury gallery "Windows & Doors" themed show:

First place: Marilyn Brent of Linwood, "Quiet Doorways," oil

Second place: Bea Stenta of North Wildwood, "Open Door," collage

Third place: Dawn Kohansky of Millville, "The Light That Shines," mixed media

Honorable mentions:

• Linda Crane of Cape May Court House, "Victorian Gardens," pastel

• Cary Galbraith of Ocean City, "Zeke's Bus," oil

The next Art on Asbury show, in April, will have a "Roadways & Bridges" theme.

The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community. Comprised of local artists and art lovers, the Art on Asbury Gallery showcases watercolor, oil, acrylic, mixed media, photography, pottery, textiles, jewelry and sculptures, all made by local artists.

The gallery is located at 711 Asbury Ave. and is open seven days a week. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.