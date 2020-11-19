Legion lunches to take holiday break

OCEAN CITY — The popular Legion Lunches at American Legion Post 524 will take a holiday break following this week’s servings on Wednesday Nov. 18.

The weekly Wednesday lunches, which are open to the public, are held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offer a menu of hot and cold sandwiches as well as soup and salads. They will resume Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Both eat-in and take-out options are available.

The menu can be viewed on the Post 524 website, legion524ocnj.org.

Customers can call the post at 609-398-1751 to place an order for pickup at 46th Street and West Avenue.