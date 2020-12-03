Heritage Surf & Sport launches a Combat Hunger initiative

With the help of celebrity vlogger, World Record holder (for surfing in all 50 states) and Heritage team rider Ben Graeff (better known to his fans as Ben Gravy), Heritage is asking the community to join in this effort by bringing in nonperishable goods to the stores throughout the holiday season. Food donation boxes have already been set up at each year-round location in Margate, Ocean City and Sea Isle City.

“There are a lot of people in our local communities who really need help,” said Randy Young, Margate store owner. “I feel very fortunate to have a business that is strong enough to contribute to our local food bank. Our local community has made our business what it is, and I am very glad to give back to the community in this meaningful way.”

Shore communities have seen a surge in year-round residents since the pandemic. Many summer homeowners have decided to enroll students into the Ocean City public school system or have decided to stay in town as their children’s schools switched towards remote learning. Housing prices have surged and the local economy, despite the pandemic, has survived. With many activities available outside, going to the beach, surfing and walking the Boardwalk, life has felt fairly normal, albeit with mask wearing and staying farther apart than usual.