Girls Weekend and Comic Book Show return to Ocean City

Two special events take center stage in Ocean City this weekend.

Girls Weekend will showcase all that Ocean City’s downtown retail district has to offer and provide a great reason to escape to the shore Saturday and Sunday (April 10 and 11).

The Ocean City Music Pier will be host to a Comic Book and Memorabilia Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 10) at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Girls Weekend features hotel and bed-and-breakfast packages, dining offers, shopping discounts, exercise and wellness classes, spa specials, craft projects and demonstrations at various locations throughout Ocean City. Due to restrictions on indoor gatherings, the popular local Fashion Show will not be part of this year’s event, but everybody is looking forward to the rest of a fun weekend.

For a detailed schedule of Girls Weekend events, accommodations and participating businesses, call 609-399-1412, visit OceanCityVacation.com or the Facebook event page.