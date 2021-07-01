Farmers & Crafters market opening June 30th

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will have its opening day on Wednesday, June 30. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th streets.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will showcase a dozen farmers and a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats. Our Farmers and Crafters Market will feature a great assortment of fresh Jersey produce, fresh flowers, and fresh herbs; all from local farms. The Market will continue every Wednesday through September 29.

This market, established with the NJ Department of Agriculture, is designed to benefit our local farmers by exposing them to a new outlet to sell their produce, which will help sustain their farms.

For more information, please call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.