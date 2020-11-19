Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Service planned in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Tabernacle will host the Ocean City Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

This year, the service will also be available live online at OCTabernacle.org.

The service, sponsored by the Ocean City Ministerium and the Ocean City Ecumenical Council, will include Thanksgiving hymns, the presidential Thanksgiving proclamation, and a Thanksgiving sermon. Members of the clergy from many Ocean City churches will participate.

A free-will offering will be taken up to continue the work of the Ocean City Ecumenical Council that includes the Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet. You are encouraged to bring a contribution of nonperishable food items to be donated to the Food Cupboard as we continue to support the people in need from our community.

All are invited to attend.

The Ocean City Tabernacle is at 550 Wesley Ave.