 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earlier than the Bird, Downtown OCNJ
0 comments

Earlier than the Bird, Downtown OCNJ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OCEAN CITY –Ocean City’s “Earlier than the Bird” event is your holiday wake-up call inviting one and all to come out and shop downtown for pre-holiday savings at all of your favorite shops.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20 is when shoppers can find great deals at stores on Asbury Avenue from 6th to 11th streets. Shoppers are encouraged to wear their pajamas, and free turkeys will be awarded for the best dressed! Join the fun downtown for great shopping savings, free coffee at Jon & Patty’s, 6th & Asbury, Ocean City Coffee Company, 9th & Asbury, and a free standard donut from Drip N’ Scoop, 10th & Asbury.

Shoppers will be able to text in to win up to $150 in downtown gift certificates, and giveaways from downtown shops. The Earlier Than The Bird Turkey will be present to make the day extra special. Hang around for free horse and carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m. on this special holiday kickoff day.

For details visit oceancityvacation.com or call 1-800-BeachNJ.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News