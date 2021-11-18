Earlier than the Bird, Downtown OCNJ

OCEAN CITY –Ocean City’s “Earlier than the Bird” event is your holiday wake-up call inviting one and all to come out and shop downtown for pre-holiday savings at all of your favorite shops.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20 is when shoppers can find great deals at stores on Asbury Avenue from 6th to 11th streets. Shoppers are encouraged to wear their pajamas, and free turkeys will be awarded for the best dressed! Join the fun downtown for great shopping savings, free coffee at Jon & Patty’s, 6th & Asbury, Ocean City Coffee Company, 9th & Asbury, and a free standard donut from Drip N’ Scoop, 10th & Asbury.

Shoppers will be able to text in to win up to $150 in downtown gift certificates, and giveaways from downtown shops. The Earlier Than The Bird Turkey will be present to make the day extra special. Hang around for free horse and carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m. on this special holiday kickoff day.

For details visit oceancityvacation.com or call 1-800-BeachNJ.