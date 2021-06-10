Donations accepted for Miss Night in Venice Pageant

The six contestants for Miss Night in Venice — Katie Bowman, Gianna DiFelice, Marissa Green, Tricia Nicoletti, Ella Osbeck and Kirsten Zoellner — picked up their Miss NIV T-shirts and Johnson Popcorn containers to place their headshots on to place in local businesses for donations.

This year the major portion of the proceeds collected will be divided between, the OCHS After Prom Party, HERO Campaign and O.C. Food Cupboard.

The contestant collecting the most money will be crowned Miss Night in Venice at the O.C. Tabernacle on Monday, July 19 at 7:15 p.m. Prior to the crowning, contestants and prior queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from 5th Street to 14th Street at 6:30 p.m.

The NIV Queen and her Court will be on the lead boat in the Annual Night in Venice Boat Parade along the bayfront on Saturday, July 24.