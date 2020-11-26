Discounted beach tags on sale in Ocean City

Seasonal beach tags for summer 2021 will go on sale starting Saturday, Nov. 21. A discounted $20 price will remain in effect through May 31. On June 1, the price will increase to $25.

Beach tags are required for all beachgoers ages 12 and older from June 5 through Sept. 6. Only seasonal beach tags can be purchased at this time. Weekly and daily tags will be available for purchase during the season.

Seasonal tags can be purchased online at store.ocnj.us.

Purchase in person at the following locations (excluding holidays):

• City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.: 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

• Music Pier, Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Route 52 Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

• Henry Knight Building, 12th Street and Haven Avenue: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Aquatic & Fitness Center, 17th Street and Simpson Avenue: 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday