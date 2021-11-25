Discount on First Night buttons ends Nov. 30

OCEAN CITY — Admission buttons for Ocean City’s First Night celebration are on sale now, and a $5 discount for those who purchase early will be available only through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The buttons are on sale for $15. The price goes up to $20 on Dec. 1. Purchase them online at firstnightocnj.com or by calling 609-399-6111. They are also available for purchase at the City Hall Welcome Center at 861 Asbury Ave., 9th Street entrance, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; and at the Roy Gillian Welcome Center, 9th Street causeway, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
It’s not too early to think about making plans for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. The popular non-alcoholic New Year’s Eve celebration features more than 70 entertainment programs at 20 different locations in Ocean City from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. A fireworks display rings in the New Year at midnight.
The headliner for First Night 2022 is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. Top hits from Tavares include “It Only Takes a Minute,” “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel,” “Don’t Take Away the Music” and “More Than a Woman.” The kids will love Grammy-nominated children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage for an interactive show by his band, the Space Cadets.
The rides at Wonderland Pier will return this year, and other returning favorites include the ice-skating rink, inflatables, the Harlem Wizards, Dan Cain Mentalist, a karaoke party, magician Chad Juros, a Country Line Dance Experience and the Legacy Band.
The Ocean City Arts Center will join the fun this year with a social music listening activity called “Hear Here!” That will make the Ocean City Community Center a special for activities with events under the same roof at the Free Public Library, Aquatic & Fitness Center, Historical Museum, Library Atrium and the Senior Center.
The celebration will continue on New Year’s Day with the First Day 5K boardwalk run, the annual First Plunge in the icy Atlantic Ocean and the First Day Shopping Extravaganza. Registration is open for the First Day 5K at ocnj.recdesk.com.
For more information and schedule updates, visit firstnightocnj.com.