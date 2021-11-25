Discount on First Night buttons ends Nov. 30

OCEAN CITY — Admission buttons for Ocean City’s First Night celebration are on sale now, and a $5 discount for those who purchase early will be available only through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The buttons are on sale for $15. The price goes up to $20 on Dec. 1. Purchase them online at firstnightocnj.com or by calling 609-399-6111. They are also available for purchase at the City Hall Welcome Center at 861 Asbury Ave., 9th Street entrance, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; and at the Roy Gillian Welcome Center, 9th Street causeway, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

It’s not too early to think about making plans for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. The popular non-alcoholic New Year’s Eve celebration features more than 70 entertainment programs at 20 different locations in Ocean City from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. A fireworks display rings in the New Year at midnight.

The headliner for First Night 2022 is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. Top hits from Tavares include “It Only Takes a Minute,” “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel,” “Don’t Take Away the Music” and “More Than a Woman.” The kids will love Grammy-nominated children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage for an interactive show by his band, the Space Cadets.