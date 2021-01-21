Colony Club of Ocean City participates in Wreaths Across America Day

OCEAN CITY — Colony Club of Ocean City members recently took part in a national effort to honor the service of veterans by placing wreaths on graves at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans’ Cemetery of Cape May County.

Each December, the Wreaths Across America organization asks local groups to remember and honor veterans by conducting wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 states.

“The Colony Club was pleased to have the opportunity to join a grateful nation in saying ‘thank you’ to our veterans,” said Cathy Solarski, chair of her club’s Wreaths Across America Committee. “Our club members donated funds and sponsored 68 wreaths, which were matched with 34 additional wreaths by the WAA.”

Ocean City’s Colony Club is part of the General Federation and New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs and plans to expand its outreach efforts in 2021 to include any individuals or other organizations interested in sponsoring wreaths. The club is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and supporting programs and projects that improve the community.